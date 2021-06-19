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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 06-19-2021 You'll Own Nothing And Like It! Right?
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80 views • June 19, 2021
Let's start in Canada where a political opponent is arrested for speaking in front of less than a dozen people. We know why he was taken, Trudeau is owned and operated by the NWO. Meanwhile in the United States Blackrock (WEF owned) is busy buying up single family neighborhoods in preparation for agenda 2030 when we will own nothing and like it!
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Article Links:
https://fee.org/articles/canadian-political-leader-arrested-for-attending-small-anti-lockdown-protest-days-after-trudeau-attended-massive-ontario-gathering/?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+FEE-Freeman+%28Foundation+for+Economic+Education+-+Latest+Articles%29
https://www.peoplespartyofcanada.ca/platform
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2021/06/blackrock_owns_americas_homes__and_a_whole_lot_else.html
https://twitter.com/APhilosophae?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1402434266970140676%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fthewashingtonstandard.com%2Fthis-is-wealth-redistribution-blackrock-other-institutional-investors-buying-entire-neighborhoods-at-huge-premiums%2F
https://www.weforum.org/partners#B
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/06/how-blockchain-and-cryptocurrencies-can-help-build-a-greener-future/
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https://pbs.twimg.com/card_img/1401808747090042881/dOP1DjiB?format=jpg&;name=900x900
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://fee.org/articles/canadian-political-leader-arrested-for-attending-small-anti-lockdown-protest-days-after-trudeau-attended-massive-ontario-gathering/?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+FEE-Freeman+%28Foundation+for+Economic+Education+-+Latest+Articles%29
https://www.peoplespartyofcanada.ca/platform
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2021/06/blackrock_owns_americas_homes__and_a_whole_lot_else.html
https://twitter.com/APhilosophae?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1402434266970140676%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fthewashingtonstandard.com%2Fthis-is-wealth-redistribution-blackrock-other-institutional-investors-buying-entire-neighborhoods-at-huge-premiums%2F
https://www.weforum.org/partners#B
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/06/how-blockchain-and-cryptocurrencies-can-help-build-a-greener-future/
Thumbnail Link:
https://pbs.twimg.com/card_img/1401808747090042881/dOP1DjiB?format=jpg&;name=900x900
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