A few notes about the Rothschild who was the only person found dead in a Hollywood fire.
-In 2023, the Rothschilds were selling off large parts of their private collections of heirlooms.
-He was found dead at his front door.
-They do not know how the fire started. It took 33 minutes to extinguish the flames.
-This is the second notable Rothschild that has died this year. The other was Jacob Rothschild, who had been seen attending the infamous Bilderberg meetings.
-A portion of the home was located near "Wonderland Avenue Elementary School."
-He liked to collect memorable cars owned by famous people. A nearby property is adorned with busts of figures like Raphael and Michelangelo, along with multiple security cameras.
-Neighbors said he was rarely at the house and was attached to his Afghan dog.