A few notes about the Rothschild who was the only person found dead in a Hollywood fire.
A few notes about the Rothschild who was the only person found dead in a Hollywood fire.

-In 2023, the Rothschilds were selling off large parts of their private collections of heirlooms.

-He was found dead at his front door.

-They do not know how the fire started. It took 33 minutes to extinguish the flames.

-This is the second notable Rothschild that has died this year. The other was Jacob Rothschild, who had been seen attending the infamous Bilderberg meetings.

-A portion of the home was located near "Wonderland Avenue Elementary School."

-He liked to collect memorable cars owned by famous people. A nearby property is adorned with busts of figures like Raphael and Michelangelo, along with multiple security cameras.

-Neighbors said he was rarely at the house and was attached to his Afghan dog.


https://x.com/Ultrafrog17/status/1862538861592682754

