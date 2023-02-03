Stained Concrete Pool Deck

https://cretoseal.com/ 😎 Full resurfacing of a stamped concrete pool deck and patio including removal of the old coating, thorough cleaning and pressure washing, and new concrete stain and sealer application. Let me show you step by step on how to complete this process and what products and tools to use. 💪 Good luck on your project and thanks for watching!
