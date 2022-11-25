Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Predestination: Fitting into God's Plan
15 views
channel image
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Published Friday |

Life was good for Jacob and his family, they had no intention of leaving Canaan, but God had other plans because He didn’t want them intermingling with other nations. You see, God didn’t want the family of Terah to worship false gods, so He orchestrated a famine that forced them into an incubated setting that was free from idolatry.

Joseph was God’s man in Egypt and was used to the Lord to bring his brothers to repentance before they could begin to prosper as a nation. In looking back, we can see the blueprint God had for Jacob and his family and how they were used to create a nation that received the Messiah. But that is the past and God is now working on us to prepare the world for the coming Antichrist.

We need to bring the Gospel to this unsaved generation and give them hope that God is in control and Jesus is coming back soon. How are you fitting into God’s plan?

Sermon Outline: https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1212.pdf

RLJ-1212 -- NOVEMBER 15, 2009

Predestination Part 5: Fitting into God's Plan

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://www.eaec.org/webcast.htm

Keywords
egyptjosephpredestination

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket