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ITALY LA SPEZIA HARBOUR ANDREA COLOMBINI THE ITALIAN DIRECTOR WITH WE THE PEOPLE
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2 views • November 07, 2021
The international, very well known Italian director Andrea Colombini, from the beginning of this plandemic , is entertaining each day , by live videos and concerts, we the people , with a lot of passion, sincerity and love , him and some musicians have founded an orchestra that is playing for we the people, all the Puccini and other classical Italian authors , is doing miracles with his music and heart !
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