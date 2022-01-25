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True Unity in the Light
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10 views • January 25, 2022
If we truly follow God and truly seek after the truth, we will have unity with others who are doing the same. If we truly love one another we will not let petty opinions split us apart.
Are you willing to have TRUE unity with others by smashing your pride and submitting to the truth?
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
Are you willing to have TRUE unity with others by smashing your pride and submitting to the truth?
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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