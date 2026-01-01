NWO: Dr. Yeadon says COVID-19 vaccines were designed to harm, maim & kill people

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Understanding the lies



Ex-Pfizer, Dr. Michael Yeadon, speaks publicly on how the COVID-19 bioweapon was designed to harm, injure and depopulate the world.