EYES ON GITMO: Military Tribunals Activated - The Inside Story

John Michael Chambers, Juan O Savin and retired Lieutenant Colonel Matt Mac pull back the curtain on the unprecedented legal and military operations now underway at Guantanamo Bay.





With President Trump's activation of the "Peach Pads" (Presidential Emergency Action Documents) and the Insurrection Act, the stage is set for the largest judicial process in modern history. This episode delivers a raw, insider's look at what comes next.





In this episode, we break down:





The Gitmo Blueprint: A detailed walkthrough of the expanded facilities at Guantanamo Bay, including the massive media center built for global coverage.





Tribunals vs. Civilian Courts: Why the scale of alleged treason and crimes against humanity requires non-Article III military tribunals for swift justice.





The Step-by-Step Process: From the suspension of habeas corpus to arrest, transportation, and the streamlined tribunal proceedings—explained by those with firsthand experience.





The High-Value Targets: Analysis of the impending cases against figures like the Obamas, Clintons, Fauci, and Gates for crimes ranging from election fraud to the COVID "racket."





The Nuremberg Parallel: How the coming tribunals for "Crimes Against Humanity" will mirror historical precedents to hold the globalist cabal accountable.





This is not speculation. This is a structural breakdown of the mechanism already in motion. The silent war is over; the era of public accountability has begun.









Juan O'Savin





Juan O Savin: Juan has been serving this nation since the time of Ronald Regan and is a major voice today providing much needed intel and analysis in this war. He is very well connected and I’ll leave it at that. His clandestine assignments and self-imposed directives (many which are unknown to the public), play a critical role in protecting this nation and its interests for decades. A good friend, national treasure and most valuable voice and resource for the new media.





Juan is a published author who has written several books on topics related to the US government, politics, and the deep state. His most well-known books are “Kid by the Side of the Road” and “The Called”.





Juan O Savin is a name that has been gaining increasing prominence in the alternative media sphere. He has amassed a significant following, with his views on the deep state, US politics, and the fight against corruption resonating with many who feel disillusioned by the mainstream media and the US government. Some see him as a truth-teller and a champion of justice, while others view him with skepticism and criticism. www.TheJenniferMac.com





Ret. LTC Matt Meck





Ret. Lt. Col. Matt Meck USMC attained the rank of Lieutenant Colonel with 20 years of service in the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC), before retiring in March 2006. A seasoned aviator, he is a veteran of Desert Shield, Desert Storm, the Bosnia Campaign, and Operation Enduring Freedom.





Matt was an instructor at Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), Operations and Executive Officer, and Deputy Program Manager for USMC Programs at the Naval Aviation Systems Command (NAVAIR). He also held the role of Joint Strike Fighter (F-35) Joint Program Office USMC Requirements Officer.





Matt's extensive experience includes working with the White House, the Department of Defense, and other national agencies. He served as a Tribunal Member and Chief-of-Staff (Forward, Naval Base Guantanamo Bay, Cuba) for the Office for the Administrative Review of the Detention of Enemy Combatants (OARDEC), reviewing the combatant status of over 500 detainees. Additionally, he was Deputy Branch Head for Aviation Manpower at Headquarters Marine Corps (HQMC), Pentagon.





Following his military career, Matt transitioned into leadership roles in business development and strategic planning for companies with annual operating plans ranging from $60 million to $500 million. From 2005 to 2013, he consulted for the Department of the Navy on rotorcraft self-protection and advised firms on business development strategies. Matt is also a contributing author to The Hill and holds Project Management Professional (PMP) certifications. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Florida and an MBA in Global Management from the University of Phoenix.





Since November 2020, Matt has focused exclusively on election ecosystem reform. He has facilitated a coalition of candidates and organized over 41 forums addressing election ecosystems, CCP threats, border security, and fifth- generation warfare (5GW) strategies across the United States since December 2021.