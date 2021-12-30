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VAX FAILURE, CDC'S THREAT TO KIDNAP & IMPRISON, MASK SUFFOCATION, LANDLORDS TO FORCE VAX?
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71 views • December 30, 2021
DeeSmith: The 1986 Childhood Vaccination Act (whatever it was officially called) says right in it that the manufacturers of these vaccines are REQUIRED TO KEEP VAERS ACCURATE if they want to maintain their indemnity or the protection from being sued. They have NOT kept VAERS accurate, by their own admissions. Therefore, they've already VIOLATED the contractual LEGAL requirements necessary for them to be "protected". So that indemnity or protection is null and void. We actually CAN sue them, sue ANYONE in fact, because the "vaccine" manufacturers abdicated their rights to protections by not keeping VAERS updated AND ACCURATE. Sue them. NOW.
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