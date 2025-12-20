''KILL ALL WHITE PEOPLE'' seems to be one of the main agendas that unite most extreme liberals, Jews and Muslims. The ''moderate ones'' will say that ''white folks are paranoid.'' It's called the Kalergi Plan; they have successfully seeded extreme hate against whites, so that this plan can be executed without much resistance and with the indifference of those who call themselves ''moderates.''





We only have two options. Fight back now or disappear in 2 or 3 generations. Those who claim this is a nonsense distraction or a psyop, are simply not paying attention, or form part of those who also hate us. Is that simple.