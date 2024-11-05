Worldwide Supplier For Mebendazole USP Grade Pills, Capsules And Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/mebendazole.html





Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html





The Mebendazole Parasite Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/3QHgEos

The Mebendazole Anti-Cancer Protocol! - https://sunfruitdan.co/3Rw4gYF

The Mebendazole Aggressive Anti-Cancer Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/3NHrjgP





Iodine's Proven Health And Detox Benefits! - https://sunfruitdan.co/4bOZoGg

Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC

The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol - V3.0 - https://sunfruitdan.co/4dV8Idd





Healing With Iodine: Your Missing Link To Better Health - https://amzn.to/3zpmuoY





Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html





Can You Take Mebendazole & Mega Doses Of Iodine On The Same Day?





Mebendazole is a potent, effective anti-parasitic and anti-cancer medication that can aid a person in eradicating a wide array of parasites and treat many different types of cancers.





Then there is Lugols Iodine solution, which is a supplementation form of the essential mineral Iodine, which is critical for optimizing thyroid hormone, energy levels, stomach acid production, cognitive function, detoxification of toxic heavy metals, and toxic halides such as bromides, chloride, and fluoride.





I have posted many videos about both of these and using them for healing and detoxification, and frequently, I get asked if a person can take these on the same day or not; if you want to find out, watch this video: "Can You Take Mebendazole & Mega Doses Of Iodine On The Same Day?" from start to FINISH!





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno