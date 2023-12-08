How Would Blackwater Handle a Mission in Gaza? Erik Prince with Joe Pags

How Would Blackwater Handle a Mission in Gaza? Joe Pags Podcast
Former Seal Team member Erik Prince founded Blackwater and has taken a lot of heat. He answers tons of questions about the group and we get into much more!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.