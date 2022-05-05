Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Hospital Aquired Infection-Not Just Antibiotics (ARCHIVED Radio Show 01.15.18)

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This episode is: "Hospital Acquired Infections - Not Just antibiotics.'
Dr Daniels reveals the non - antibiotic drugs that make these infections flourish and other factors that affect your risk. Tune in. Think Happens.
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