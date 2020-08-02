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BREAKING DOWN COVID-19 BY DR. KELLY VICTORY
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226 views • August 02, 2020
1:42 what do we know about covid19?
4:23 who is truly at risk from covid19?
5:55 the national response to covid19 was horribly misguided!
7:13 on (not) wearing masks
9:04 what's the real risk of contracting covid19?
10:18 what will ultimately keep us safe from covid19? IMMUNITY!!!!!
14:25 what about other medications or treatments for those who become significantly ill from covid19?
15:24 people have failed to trust their own immune systems and common sense!
16:34 It's time to get back to our lives!
4:23 who is truly at risk from covid19?
5:55 the national response to covid19 was horribly misguided!
7:13 on (not) wearing masks
9:04 what's the real risk of contracting covid19?
10:18 what will ultimately keep us safe from covid19? IMMUNITY!!!!!
14:25 what about other medications or treatments for those who become significantly ill from covid19?
15:24 people have failed to trust their own immune systems and common sense!
16:34 It's time to get back to our lives!
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