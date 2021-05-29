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WtF's Evening Tyranny Report 5-29-2021 London Protest And Permanent Restrictions For Oregon
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290 views • May 29, 2021
London once again kicking it for freedom! The US on the other hand is just stampeding to tyranny!
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Article Links:
https://twitter.com/k_klo224743370/status/1398591450829529091?s=19
https://twitter.com/darkagenda/status/1398614598719315972?s=19
https://scitechdaily.com/first-reported-cases-of-blood-clots-causing-stroke-in-young-adults-following-covid-19-vaccination/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-23-oregon-covid19-restrictions-permanent-track-vaccine-refusers.html
https://inews.co.uk/news/government-id-cards-stealth-vaccine-passports-contract-1023897
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Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://twitter.com/k_klo224743370/status/1398591450829529091?s=19
https://twitter.com/darkagenda/status/1398614598719315972?s=19
https://scitechdaily.com/first-reported-cases-of-blood-clots-causing-stroke-in-young-adults-following-covid-19-vaccination/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-23-oregon-covid19-restrictions-permanent-track-vaccine-refusers.html
https://inews.co.uk/news/government-id-cards-stealth-vaccine-passports-contract-1023897
Thumbnail Link:
https://metro.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/SEI_76682104.jpg?quality=90&;strip=all&zoom=1&resize=644%2C429
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