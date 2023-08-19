Time To Sound The Alarm

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It's very easy to get all caught up in our own world and to forget about the needs of others.
The greatest need men and
women have today is a spiritual need, they need Christ, and we have
the duty and ability to fill that need.
Gen
4:8 And Cain talked with Abel his brother: and it came to pass,
when they were in the field, that Cain rose up against Abel his
brother, and slew him.
Gen 4:9 And the LORD said unto Cain, Where is Abel thy brother? And he said, I know not: Am I my brother's keeper?
The
simple answer to Cain's question is yes “We are our brothers keeper”
Mat
22:38 This is the first and great commandment.
Mat 22:39 And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.
Jim
Carry once said “I with everyone could be rich and a celebrity for
one week, just so they could see that it is not the answer, how empty
it is.”
I
sometimes think how nice it would be if we could all get a glimpse of
Hell, to be so scared that we would tell everyone “You do not want
to go there.”
Whenever
I'm next to my fire pit in my back yard, or a camp fire I always look
at the bottom of the fire at the red hot coals and the flames going
up.
I
always stop and think that's a glimpse of what Hell must be like?
Php
2:3 Let
nothing be
done
through strife or vainglory; but in lowliness of mind let each esteem
other better than themselves.
Php 2:4 Look not every man on his own things, but every man also on the things of others.
Guys
never let an opportunity to witness slip through your fingers,
because it just may be the last day on earth for the person you
missed.
E-mail Pastor Bob at [email protected]
Pastor Bob Sound Cloud Music https://soundcloud.com/user-786446943
My Backup Channel pastorbobncc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc02XEhfCfigdAwtboukqJA?view_as=subscriber