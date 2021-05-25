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Canada: Pop-Up Clinic Offers Kids Free Ice Cream To Get Covid Vaccine, No Parental Permission Required
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172 views • May 25, 2021
Blacklisted News - Published: May 24, 2021
A pop up vaccine clinic in Canada that is offering kids free ice cream in exchange for a vaccine, no parental permission required. Police are guarding the front to stop parents from intervening.
Canadians should be outraged.
"Health Canada approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 12 to 15 on May 5, making Canada the first country to do so," the Toronto Star reported on Friday. "In Toronto, those 12-15 don't need a parent or guardian to allow them to take the vaccine."
The CDC is investigating dozens of reports of heart inflammation (myocarditis) in teenagers and young adults that occur four days after their second dose of Pfizer of Moderna mRNA therapy injections, The Daily Mail reported on Saturday.
A pop up vaccine clinic in Canada that is offering kids free ice cream in exchange for a vaccine, no parental permission required. Police are guarding the front to stop parents from intervening.
Canadians should be outraged.
"Health Canada approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 12 to 15 on May 5, making Canada the first country to do so," the Toronto Star reported on Friday. "In Toronto, those 12-15 don't need a parent or guardian to allow them to take the vaccine."
The CDC is investigating dozens of reports of heart inflammation (myocarditis) in teenagers and young adults that occur four days after their second dose of Pfizer of Moderna mRNA therapy injections, The Daily Mail reported on Saturday.
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