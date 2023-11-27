Missouri has had a strong start in the last eight months since the beginning of adult use in February.
It has quickly become the sixth-largest market among Headset's tracked markets in the US, alongside Massachusetts and Colorado.
As an emerging cannabis market, Missouri faces both opportunities and challenges, and we have the data to shed light on the state's progress.
In this report, we will explore key insights, such as the market size, product categories, brand count, pricing, and discounting trends in Missouri.
Missouri's Growing Adult Use Market
