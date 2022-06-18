Soldiers of the special forces of the Russian Guard defeated the special group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

An enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group was discovered in the Kharkov region. As a result of the battle, the Ukrainian Nazis abandoned their positions and fled, and they were hit by a mortar strike.

Some members of the DRG were injured, as evidenced by bloody bandages and used bandages found at the scene of the clash. The National Guard discovered a camouflaged sniper position with an American Barrett M82 large-caliber sniper rifle and cartridges for it.