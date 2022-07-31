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Planet X insider Mike from around the 🌎 +Paul(incoming asteroid cluster 7-31-22) prophecy now!READ👇
High Hopes
High Hopes
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887 views • July 31, 2022

Brandon cory Nagley


Jul 30, 2022 Biblical Wormwood-Planet X insider Mike from around the World and pastor Paul Begley interview on 7-28-22 (incoming asteroid Debri) cluster july 31st to August 3rd-Some debris "may possibly" hit earth (SOON MILLIONS WILL FALL GLOBALLY!!!!) BIBLE prophecy Unfolding!/Sea+ocean levels to rise MAJORLY/antichrist and the "Super soldiers" ready to back him/ is christ your lord? READ BELOW. .This video I live streamed onto my Facebook live and recorded this video footage off of pastor paul begley YouTube channel as credits go to him... as this is his interview with insider mike from around the world that was live 2 days ago on Thursday night...and theres some good information in here I think others need to hear... time is short. So I ask is christ your lord? I Really hope so.. Mike and Paul will be speaking on multiple BIBLICAL issues happening globally. Mike gives an update with a global water problem In lakes, rivers and oceans that we're already having and is soon to come such as high rise in ocean levels of waters if something specific occurs and even without what mike said ( could occur) either way ocean levels are already rising and at fast pace... Also asteroid/meteor debris part of a chunk of debris will be passing and coming in earths direction on July 31st and descent sized debri also... though as mike said mainstream media wont tell anyone as they always lie and dont truth. And there's a possibility between july 31st to August 3rd for possible debris to hit earth from this cluster coming by. As I have stated many times first clusters will come as they have been and picking up as fast speed and Tons are coming in now being seen globally. Some don't hit earth while others have exploded in the sky before impact while others are hitting globally causing fires...Mike and paul discuss the biblical antichrist and the "army" of super soldiers in ( simple terms ) that will be behind the lawless one (the antichrist) when the time soon comes... plus Paul and mike speak on other prophetic events unfolding as bible prophecy is coming to pass daily.... plus more.. These are the signs before christs coming..The rapture/catching away/harpazo of Christians is imminent as is the tribulation/judgement of 7 years... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references... I hope and Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section how to accept christ as lord before late...


Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qQ-y9RpvuT8

Keywords
nibiruplanet xwormwoodsalvationpaul begleychristianoceansriversdebrisasteroidmikemeteorcuriousprovocativesigns in the heavenslakesbrandon cory nagleysea levelsglobal water problem
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