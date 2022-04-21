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J6 Journalists's Life Threatened By Government: Powell Was Told To Shut Up Or Be Killed
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244 views • April 21, 2022
January 6th, Patriot Day, is exposed again by Bobby Powell who joined the show to speak the truth of what really went on that day.
Despite sending in almost 30 minutes of documented video to the FBI, PROVING that January 6th was not what the media claims it is, the FBI has kept all of this information hidden!
Watch this full segment now at StewPeters.com !
Despite sending in almost 30 minutes of documented video to the FBI, PROVING that January 6th was not what the media claims it is, the FBI has kept all of this information hidden!
Watch this full segment now at StewPeters.com !
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