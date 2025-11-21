Today is Trans Remembrance Day!! The Holiest Day on the Calendar?

Machaela Cavanaugh, the Nebraska state senator, gives us an eloquent and heartfelt speech on the importance of trans people, on this trans remembrance Day.

#trans #transremembrance #woke





Follow me on

X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/





Buy me a coffee:

Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)





✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts 🗳️



