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"WHO" do you think you are? The essentials of the 5 fold ministry.
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34 views • January 30, 2022
Prophetic Word, given on January 29th 2022 around 11am during prayer
The first part addresses the WHO
and the second half is for the what is called the 5-fold ministry
Each separate: Shepherds, Teacher, Evangelists, Prophets and Apostles.
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-01-29-who-and-5-fold-ministry/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
The first part addresses the WHO
and the second half is for the what is called the 5-fold ministry
Each separate: Shepherds, Teacher, Evangelists, Prophets and Apostles.
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-01-29-who-and-5-fold-ministry/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Keywords
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