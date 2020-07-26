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The US Healthcare System is BROKEN and This is the SOLUTION
Dr. Edward Group
Dr. Edward GroupCheckmark Icon
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40 views • July 26, 2020
Help us support Stand for Health Freedom ➤➤ https://standforhealthfreedom.com
Support Sheriff Mack's organization ➤➤ https://cspoa.org/donations-page

Get your FREE Radiation Protection and Shocking Truth About 5G Packet! Click here ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/radiation5gpdf

What is Freedom? It is the state of being FREE within society from oppressive restrictions imposed by authority on one's way of life, behavior, or political views.

As you know, our existing allopathic healthcare model does not encourage wellness or disease prevention. It is time we stand together and put our egos and logos aside. Please share this information with as many people as you can and help us support https://standforhealthfreedom.com and Sheriff Mack's organization https://cspoa.org/donations-page/

To Make America Great Again, We Need To Make America Healthy Again
- Everything starts from being healthy. The health of our people is the wealth of our nation. People are sick and tired of being sick and tired.
- Insurance premiums have skyrocketed, deductibles are through the roof. Patient satisfaction is at an all-time low.
- Americans spend over $1.5 trillion every year on healthcare. With insurance premiums and deductibles that have tripled or quadrupled in the last few years.
- The American death rate from drugs, alcohol, and mental disorders nearly tripled since 1980. The opioid crisis is a real pandemic.
- The U.S. health-care system remains among the worst in the world. According to a Bloomberg index, America ranked #50 out of 55 countries in 2014.
- Nearly 70 percent of Americans take at least one prescription drug daily and more than half take two. This trend isn’t without grave consequences.
- In 2018, there were over 67,000 drug overdose deaths in the United States
- Further, the British Medical Journal warns that medical errors are the third leading cause of death in America.

As part of true health care reform, the focus will be on four primary areas of action:
1. Addressing the Root Cause of America's Health Problems
2. Establishing Greater Freedom of Choice in Health Care
3. Appointing an Independent Wellness Advisory Board under the President
4. Providing natural treatment protocols for all diseases

Our current healthcare system does not align with promoting wellness and prevention-based medicine. Our existing allopathic model treats the symptoms of a disease, not the root cause - it does not allow for the pursuit of health outside of drugs and surgery and discounts wellness, proven natural remedies, and disease prevention. To change healthcare, we must focus on the following root causes as to why we are becoming ill, overweight, sterile, and mentally unstable.

● Phase Out Toxic Chemicals
● Pass federal laws to require proper labeling of GMO foods and Educate the Public about potential dangers of GMO and GE Foods
● Phase Out Toxic Food and Beverages
● Properly Research & Publish Potential Risks of all Vaccines
● Eliminate Toxic Water
● Further Evaluate and protect us against harmful EMF / 5G Exposure
● Eliminate Toxic Air
● Reduce Harmful Organisms (Parasites) from the human body
● Educate & offer tax deductions for avoiding potentially Toxic Dentistry
● Encourage, Subsidize, and Teach Organic Agriculture
● Protect and Educate our Children
● Overhaul the FDA, EPA, FCC, CDC, USDA
● Support and educate local Sheriffs

Sheriff Mack: Watch and spread this video: https://youtu.be/eTHARYfVTZM

We are not RED, We are not BLUE
We are: RED, WHITE and BLUE
We Love AMERICA
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Subscribe to learn more ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/subscribe

Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
Meet Dr. Group ➤➤ http://www.DrGroup.com
–––––––––––––
Connect with Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤ http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
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The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.

Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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healthdetoxdietorganicnaturalhealthycleansedrgroup
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