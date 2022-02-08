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Vernon Coleman on COVID and Climate: 'The Really BIG Fraud is Only Just Beginning' (MIRRORED)
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Vernon Coleman on COVID and Climate: 'The Really BIG Fraud is Only Just Beginning' (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Rumble channel 21WIRE at:-
https://rumble.com/vuboo9-vernon-coleman-the-real-big-fraud-is-only-just-beginning.html

Rumble — In Episode #405 of the SUNDAY WIRE show, host Patrick Henningsen talks with best-selling author Dr. Vernon Coleman about the multifaceted pharmaceutical and 'public health' fraud we have all just witnessed over the last two years and further warns that, "the really big fraud in only just beginning," as the globalist managerial class and 'green' opportunists prepare their big push to use climate change as the pretext for a new Central Bank Digital Currency tied together with the Vaccine Passport/'Health Pass'/'Green Pass' - a new high-tech system of enslavement that would make even George Orwell and Aldus Huxley's heads spin. Hear the full episode here:
https://21stcenturywire.com/2022/01/23/episode-405-narrative-collapse-with-guest-dr-vernon-coleman-and-more/

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climate changevaccinebill gatesmhranhsmasksadverse reactionjabspfizercoronaviruslockdownsindemnitymrna
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