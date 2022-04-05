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Bizarre Ancient Boats Found Hidden at Pyramids of Egypt
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204 views • April 05, 2022
Bright Insight.
One of the more bizarre discoveries ever found at the Pyramids of Egypt, is something that surprisingly few people are even aware of…
Did you know that the Oldest, LARGEST, and best-preserved boat ever discovered from Ancient Egypt was found buried just steps away from the Great Pyramid of Giza?
That’s right, and perhaps the only thing stranger than finding ancient boats hidden at one of the more unlikely places imaginable, is the explanation for where this boat came from, and why it’s there, which only further adds to the mysteries of Ancient Egypt itself.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vzcowq-bizarre-ancient-boats-found-hidden-at-pyramids-of-egypt.html
One of the more bizarre discoveries ever found at the Pyramids of Egypt, is something that surprisingly few people are even aware of…
Did you know that the Oldest, LARGEST, and best-preserved boat ever discovered from Ancient Egypt was found buried just steps away from the Great Pyramid of Giza?
That’s right, and perhaps the only thing stranger than finding ancient boats hidden at one of the more unlikely places imaginable, is the explanation for where this boat came from, and why it’s there, which only further adds to the mysteries of Ancient Egypt itself.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vzcowq-bizarre-ancient-boats-found-hidden-at-pyramids-of-egypt.html
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