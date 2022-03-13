Riccardo Bosi: Digital Currencies & Economic Warfare

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Got Bullion?
* CBDC/RBDC give banksters the power to zero your account.
* That level of control is unconscionable — and you’re insane if you think it’s a good idea.
* We need sound money that’s backed by something with intrinsic value.
* The note you hold in your hand is a promissory note that you should be able to trade in for something of real value.
Editor’s Note: Pro Tips
* If it’s in a digital account, the cabal is coming for it.
* This is why they have herded us into a cashless society.
* They are ruthless; there’s nothing they won’t freeze-and-seize.
* Every digital asset/currency is vulnerable regardless of the account it’s held in (bank, brokerage, cryptocurrency etc).
* If it’s not physical, you don’t really own it.
* In bankster-speak, you’re an unsecured creditor.
* They did bail-ins several years ago in Cyprus and Greece.
* That’s when they grab $ from private accounts instead of doing a taxpayer-funded bail-out.
* Those were test runs.
* The G20 & IMF have refined the process since then.
* Ever wonder why cryptos are portrayed as ‘digital gold’ — or how decentralized they really are?
The full episode is linked below.
AustraliaOne Party | AustraliaOne Update (3 March 2022)