Riccardo Bosi: Digital Currencies & Economic Warfare

Got Bullion?

* CBDC/RBDC give banksters the power to zero your account.

* That level of control is unconscionable — and you’re insane if you think it’s a good idea.

* We need sound money that’s backed by something with intrinsic value.

* The note you hold in your hand is a promissory note that you should be able to trade in for something of real value.





Editor’s Note: Pro Tips

* If it’s in a digital account, the cabal is coming for it.

* This is why they have herded us into a cashless society.

* They are ruthless; there’s nothing they won’t freeze-and-seize.

* Every digital asset/currency is vulnerable regardless of the account it’s held in (bank, brokerage, cryptocurrency etc).

* If it’s not physical, you don’t really own it.

* In bankster-speak, you’re an unsecured creditor.

* They did bail-ins several years ago in Cyprus and Greece.

* That’s when they grab $ from private accounts instead of doing a taxpayer-funded bail-out.

* Those were test runs.

* The G20 & IMF have refined the process since then.

* Ever wonder why cryptos are portrayed as ‘digital gold’ — or how decentralized they really are?





The full episode is linked below.





AustraliaOne Party | AustraliaOne Update (3 March 2022)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/JGIkBvaTUazq/

