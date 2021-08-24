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The Founding Fathers of America and the Great Seal Exposed!
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15 views • August 24, 2021
Could there be FAR MORE than our history classes have told us about the FOUNDING FATHERS? Could there be PROPHESIES embedded within the GREAT SEAL of the Unites States? Do they point to the arrival of the ANTICHRIST and a return of imminent terrifying pagan gods!?
Original video found on:
https://rumble.com/vkhvu5-the-founding-fathers-and-the-great-seal-exposed.html
Subscribe to their channel here:
https://rumble.com/SkyWatchTV
Original video found on:
https://rumble.com/vkhvu5-the-founding-fathers-and-the-great-seal-exposed.html
Subscribe to their channel here:
https://rumble.com/SkyWatchTV
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