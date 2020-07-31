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The Next Impending Epidemic/Pandemic - Smallpox?
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46 views • July 31, 2020
Could Smallpox be the next impending outbreak. Well HHS and investors are preparing for it. But of course this is just speculation and could mean nothing. Bill Gates did say something like, the next pandemic will get their attention.
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