BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - Driven: How Human Nature Shapes Our Choices by Paul R. Lawrence and Nitin Nohria
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
196 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • 1 month ago

"Driven: How Human Nature Shapes Our Choices" by Paul R. Lawrence and Nitin Nohria explores four innate human drives that shape behavior: the drive to acquire (seeking material possessions, status, and achievements, which can lead to fulfillment or emptiness if unbalanced); the drive to bond (forming meaningful relationships and connections, essential for emotional well-being); the drive to learn (fueling curiosity, discovery, and innovation); and the drive to defend (protecting oneself, loved ones, and beliefs). These drives interact dynamically, sometimes conflicting—such as when ambition clashes with relationships—and achieving balance among them is key to a fulfilling life. The authors illustrate this with contrasting corporate examples: General Motors’ decline due to an overemphasis on acquisition at the expense of other drives, and Hewlett-Packard’s success by fostering innovation, teamwork, and employee satisfaction. The four-drive theory provides a nuanced framework for understanding human motivation beyond simplistic rational self-interest.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy