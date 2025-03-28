BrightLearn - Driven: How Human Nature Shapes Our Choices by Paul R. Lawrence and Nitin Nohria

"Driven: How Human Nature Shapes Our Choices" by Paul R. Lawrence and Nitin Nohria explores four innate human drives that shape behavior: the drive to acquire (seeking material possessions, status, and achievements, which can lead to fulfillment or emptiness if unbalanced); the drive to bond (forming meaningful relationships and connections, essential for emotional well-being); the drive to learn (fueling curiosity, discovery, and innovation); and the drive to defend (protecting oneself, loved ones, and beliefs). These drives interact dynamically, sometimes conflicting—such as when ambition clashes with relationships—and achieving balance among them is key to a fulfilling life. The authors illustrate this with contrasting corporate examples: General Motors’ decline due to an overemphasis on acquisition at the expense of other drives, and Hewlett-Packard’s success by fostering innovation, teamwork, and employee satisfaction. The four-drive theory provides a nuanced framework for understanding human motivation beyond simplistic rational self-interest.





