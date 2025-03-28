BrightLearn - Driven: How Human Nature Shapes Our Choices by Paul R. Lawrence and Nitin Nohria

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Driven: How Human Nature Shapes Our Choices" by Paul R. Lawrence and Nitin Nohria explores four innate human drives that shape behavior: the drive to acquire (seeking material possessions, status, and achievements, which can lead to fulfillment or emptiness if unbalanced); the drive to bond (forming meaningful relationships and connections, essential for emotional well-being); the drive to learn (fueling curiosity, discovery, and innovation); and the drive to defend (protecting oneself, loved ones, and beliefs). These drives interact dynamically, sometimes conflicting—such as when ambition clashes with relationships—and achieving balance among them is key to a fulfilling life. The authors illustrate this with contrasting corporate examples: General Motors’ decline due to an overemphasis on acquisition at the expense of other drives, and Hewlett-Packard’s success by fostering innovation, teamwork, and employee satisfaction. The four-drive theory provides a nuanced framework for understanding human motivation beyond simplistic rational self-interest.
