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Dallas in Victoria BC October 15th Rally and March
Traveling Truth Tour
Traveling Truth Tour
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36 views • December 02, 2019
Travelling Truth Tour Dallas Hills and many others concerned the Direction the Country has been going in since the 1980 started doing some research for over 30 plus years - Collecting information from many historians have complied a data base of very important information
The Purpose of the Travelling Truth is to bringing some important information you , your family and friends may be interested in Listening , watching videos and may be interested in having the team visit your local area to educate more people on a Solution
Attached in the comments are some information you may very informative
Our solution is are educating and uniting on a solution to end the Lies and corruption - Thank you all for being part of the Creation of our FIRST Constitution - removing the shackles of the BNA ACT and the Indian ACT

We also ask for our important research and to Please Support the Travelling Truth Tour - So they may continue their work, research, Thank You - donations may be e-transferred to [email protected] - our direct line is 403 -437 -1718
Also we be please to visit your locations to put on a presentation. Please contact us to setup a community event to have a live presentation - on constitutional committees - constitutional convention - and a Constitution - We look forward to meeting many more Native Brothers and Sister

We have moved to Brighteon As this Site offers Free Speech - Please Join and share this out
- Why we are Creating a True Constitution - Learn more about this amazing Document - here
https://www.brighteon.com/3e5695d9-ae65-4873-9732-42441bcf65d8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A9nY59HTZ_A

HO CANADA http://historylessonsdeleted.blogspot.com/2019/08/never-have-so-many-known-so-little_29.html
Keywords
governmentcanadabna actde factode juredallas hillsconstitutional conventionsthe myth is canadatravelling truth tourindian act
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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