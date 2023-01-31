https://gettr.com/post/p26tl7a2f4a

1/30/2023 Miles Guo's Gettr: What will happen after the promulgation of the CICO Act, an equivalence of the RICO Act targeting the CCP? Taiwanese traitors are the root cause of the Taiwan crisis. No compromise and no collusion with the CCP is the key for solving the Taiwan crisis

#CICO #RICO #WhistleblowersMovement #NFSC #USDT #Tether #USDC





1/30/2023 文贵盖特：RICO法案的中共国版CICO法案出台后会发生什么？台湾的危机在于卖台贼，解决台湾危机的关键在于不能(和中共)妥协、不能勾兑

#CICO法案 #卖台贼 #爆料革命 #新中国联邦 #泰达币 #USDC



