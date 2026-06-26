The Ethics of War Against IRAN! Stefan Molyneux Debates James Delmore!

Philosopher Stefan Molyneux debates the ethics of war against Iran with James Delmore, who claims the regime lacks sovereignty and justifies US intervention on libertarian grounds. Stefan counters that state debt, coercion, and blowback violate the non-aggression principle, so stick to voluntary action and reject government wars.





James & Walter's articles:





1. The libertarian case for Trump’s Iran war: Persians have natural rights, too - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/restoring-america/courage-strength-optimism/4524738/libertarian-case-trump-iran-war-persians-have-natural-rights/

2. The libertarian case for Trump’s Iran war: Answering the critics - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/restoring-america/courage-strength-optimism/4524749/libertarian-case-trump-iran-war-answering-critics/





Follow James: https://x.com/JamesDelmore1





https://www.jamesdelmore.com/





Chapters:

0:00:00 Introduction

0:03:27 Regime Change and Sovereignty

0:06:17 War Critiques and Uprising

0:08:55 Aftermath and Strait of Hormuz

0:12:34 NAP and Voluntary War

0:21:07 Iraq, U.S. Interventions, and Blowback

0:27:57 Trump, Iran, and Nuclear Risk

0:36:08 Government Incompetence and Alternatives

0:37:52 Debt, Freedom, and Moral Limits

0:42:17 Would You Fight in Iran?

0:46:39 World War II Interventions

0:49:25 Media, Bases, and Oversight

0:51:29 Trump, Iran, and Restraint

0:57:15 Hormuz and Energy Freedom

0:59:38 Power, Persuasion, and Blowback

1:03:44 Europe’s Oil Dependence

1:08:26 Libertarian Strategy Debated

1:11:17 Woke Drift and Practical Focus

1:13:24 Regime Change Aftermath

1:15:04 Iran’s People and Succession

1:19:08 Immigrants and Enemy States

1:24:21 Feminism and Social Change

1:28:02 Closing Thoughts and Links





GET FREEDOMAIN MERCH! https://shop.freedomain.com/





SUBSCRIBE TO ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux





Follow me on Youtube! https://www.youtube.com/@freedomain1





GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!





You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/FREEDOMAIN2026