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The Ethics of War Against IRAN! Stefan Molyneux Debates James Delmore!
Stefan Molyneux
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Philosopher Stefan Molyneux debates the ethics of war against Iran with James Delmore, who claims the regime lacks sovereignty and justifies US intervention on libertarian grounds. Stefan counters that state debt, coercion, and blowback violate the non-aggression principle, so stick to voluntary action and reject government wars.


James & Walter's articles:


1. The libertarian case for Trump’s Iran war: Persians have natural rights, too - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/restoring-america/courage-strength-optimism/4524738/libertarian-case-trump-iran-war-persians-have-natural-rights/

2. The libertarian case for Trump’s Iran war: Answering the critics - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/restoring-america/courage-strength-optimism/4524749/libertarian-case-trump-iran-war-answering-critics/


Follow James: https://x.com/JamesDelmore1


https://www.jamesdelmore.com/


Chapters:

0:00:00 Introduction

0:03:27 Regime Change and Sovereignty

0:06:17 War Critiques and Uprising

0:08:55 Aftermath and Strait of Hormuz

0:12:34 NAP and Voluntary War

0:21:07 Iraq, U.S. Interventions, and Blowback

0:27:57 Trump, Iran, and Nuclear Risk

0:36:08 Government Incompetence and Alternatives

0:37:52 Debt, Freedom, and Moral Limits

0:42:17 Would You Fight in Iran?

0:46:39 World War II Interventions

0:49:25 Media, Bases, and Oversight

0:51:29 Trump, Iran, and Restraint

0:57:15 Hormuz and Energy Freedom

0:59:38 Power, Persuasion, and Blowback

1:03:44 Europe’s Oil Dependence

1:08:26 Libertarian Strategy Debated

1:11:17 Woke Drift and Practical Focus

1:13:24 Regime Change Aftermath

1:15:04 Iran’s People and Succession

1:19:08 Immigrants and Enemy States

1:24:21 Feminism and Social Change

1:28:02 Closing Thoughts and Links


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Keywords
irandebatetaxationevidencephilosophyreasondebtstefan molyneuxnon-aggression principlejames delmore
Chapters

0:00:00Introduction

0:03:27Regime Change and Sovereignty

0:06:17War Critiques and Uprising

0:08:55Aftermath and Strait of Hormuz

0:12:34NAP and Voluntary War

0:21:07Iraq, U.S. Interventions, and Blowback

0:27:57Trump, Iran, and Nuclear Risk

0:36:08Government Incompetence and Alternatives

0:37:52Debt, Freedom, and Moral Limits

0:42:17Would You Fight in Iran?

0:46:39World War II Interventions

0:49:25Media, Bases, and Oversight

0:51:29Trump, Iran, and Restraint

0:57:15Hormuz and Energy Freedom

0:59:38Power, Persuasion, and Blowback

1:03:44Europe’s Oil Dependence

1:08:26Libertarian Strategy Debated

1:11:17Woke Drift and Practical Focus

1:13:24Regime Change Aftermath

1:15:04Iran’s People and Succession

1:19:08Immigrants and Enemy States

1:24:21Feminism and Social Change

1:28:02Closing Thoughts and Links

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