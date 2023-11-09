Dr. Rudy Schild on Suzy Hansen and the Evolution of the UFO Experience with Dr. John Mack – Part 2 of 4

Part 2 of 4. At 5:30, I informed Rudy that Suzy Hansen saw him as a ball of light on a craft in 1962 when she was eight years old. He didn’t know.
At 15:00 Rudy talks about the evolution of the UFO experience and a breeding program as discovered by John Mack.
He talks about how Harvard University was upset over psychiatrist Dr. John Mack talking about alien abduction and his role in defending John Mack.
After a 45-year career at the Harvard-Smithsonian Centre for Astrophysics at Harvard University, and over 300 peer reviewed academic publications, Rudy is the Editor in Chief of the Journal of Cosmology which has published many academic’s articles on the relationship between Consciousness and Contact Modalities. He is an important part of the Consciousness and Contact Research Institute (CCRI).
Rudy contributed to Suzy Hansen’s book, “The Dual Soul Connection” available on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Dual-Soul-Connection-Agenda-Advancement/dp/0473295644/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=the+dual+soul+connection&sr=8-1
In this video, he is interviewed by George Knapp. Rudy Schild - UFOS, ALIEN ABDUCTIONS, AND HUMAN SOULS--ARE THESE WORTHY OF ACADEMIC STUDY? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P9SBxy-mAoY
