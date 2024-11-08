© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WHISTLEBLOWER: ‘Infinite Number’ of Aliens Flooding US via Shadowy Immigration Programs
Border Hawk
A potentially “infinite” number of aliens are being admitted into the U.S. via murky federal immigration programs that receive virtually no attention or scrutiny.
While approximately 1.4 million aliens have entered the country using the CBP One app (852,000+) or CHNV parole process (531,000+) just since January of 2023, countless more have taken advantage of lesser-known pathways, such as the Family Reunification Program, Central American Minors Program, and Uniting for Ukraine.
BorderHawk.news | @BorderHawkNews