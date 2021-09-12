FALSE FLAGS: THE SECRET HISTORY OF AL QAEDA — PART 1: ORIGIN STORY

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corbettreport
TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES: https://www.corbettreport.com/alqaeda/
We all know the story of bin Laden and Al Qaeda, the story that was repeated ad nauseam in the days, weeks and months after the catastrophic, catalyzing events of 9/11. So often was that story repeated that the hypnotized public forgot that it was, at base, just that: a story. . . .