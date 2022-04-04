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Pilot Dmitry Antonov has Flown Extensively on the Ukrainian Liner "Mriya", the LARGEST CARGO AIRCRAFT in THE WORLD is now WREAKAGE in Gostomel. He arrived in Gostomel, where his favorite Lies. 040322
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112 views • April 04, 2022
Pilot Dmitry Antonov has flown extensively on the Ukrainian liner Mriya, the largest cargo aircraft in the world. He arrived in Gostomel, where the wreckage of his favorite lies.
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