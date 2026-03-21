© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iran War Analysis - Iran strikes the most powerful US jet and Trump lifts sanctions on Iranian oil - lotfyzakaria
lotfy zakaria
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LButY74Ya2Y&t
Mar 19 2026
ايران تضرب اقوى مقاتلة امريكية وترامب يرفع العقوبات عن النفط الايراني وسط كارثة مضيق
Iran strikes the most powerful US fighter jet and Trump lifts sanctions on Iranian oil amid the Strait disaster