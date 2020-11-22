Active Israeli Spies in US, 2001 Mexican Congress attack, "Art Students", Placer.AI

I apologize sometimes I know my delivery can be crude but I am still getting used to making videos! Also the DAY after I made this video and sampled a video from their dailymotion channel, they deleted it entirely.This video took a lot of research but I think I was able to expose an active Israeli intelligence gathering operation in the United States. A company called Placer.ai is the leading real time foot traffic tracker based off mobile location data in the world. The company operates out of the United States as well as Israel. The CEO and founder of the company, a Mr. Noam Ben-Zvi is a very mysterious fellow. He is former Israeli Intelligence and could actually still be an active agent, which I theorize is the case.On October 10, 2001 there was an attempted bombing of the Mexican Congress. 2 Israelis were arrested, Salvador Guersson Smeck and Saar Noam Ben Zvi. They were found carrying detonators, tnt, grenades, 9mm Glock pistols among other things. They were released however due to pressure from the Israeli Embassy in Mexico as well as Ariel Sharon, then Prime Minister of Israel. This event had incredibly limited coverage and was not at all covered in western media.In the 2 years leading up to the Sept 11, 2001 attack on the twin towers, almost 200 Israelis were detained, questioned or deported attempting to breach secure government facilities. In a 60 page declassified memo prepared by the DEA, they detail how Israeli art students would show up to secure facilities and wander off into unauthorized areas and if stopped and questioned claimed to be art students there to sell pieces. This happened across 42 cities in the United States. The "art students" were even found approaching the homes of DEA agents to "sell art". This received very little news coverage as it placed Israel in an unfavorable light. Israel has a long, documented history of false flag attacks carried out by groups like the Mossad in order to establish pretext for goals they wanted to achieve.It is my opinion 9/11 was carried out by Mossad, CIA and MI5/MI6 as well as with aid from Pakistani ISI among others. The false flag operation was done to establish pretext for the war on terror. We systematically over the course of the next 20 years invade, terrorize and destabilize all of Israel's enemies for them, while giving them billions of dollars in unwarranted aid.BitchuteTwitter