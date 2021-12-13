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Fourth Time's (Deadly Not 'Tested' Booster 'Vaccine') The Charm [12.12.2021]
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181 views • December 13, 2021
The CEO of the snake oil company wants you to take more of the snake oil his company produces. Who could have thought that?
Pfizer CEO Calls Professionals Questioning His Product "CRIMINALS"
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PBBVt2RSno4
135,531 views Dec 12, 2021
Memology 101 - 454K subscribers
https://youtu.be/DsMjHySTGC4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
Pfizer CEO Calls Professionals Questioning His Product "CRIMINALS"
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PBBVt2RSno4
135,531 views Dec 12, 2021
Memology 101 - 454K subscribers
https://youtu.be/DsMjHySTGC4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
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