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Some stories for you off the cuff.
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63 views • June 30, 2021
Do not take the mark of the beast, we are free from Egypt soon.
On further thought I think what they called demi-gods like hercules / gilgamesh are actually wormborn (meaning the father was a serpent parasited being that mated with a normal woman.
If you now about norse mythology, then you have heard of worm born or wyrm born.
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nobody 2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjd_p942RjCK8-GmxC7SQFA/videos
On further thought I think what they called demi-gods like hercules / gilgamesh are actually wormborn (meaning the father was a serpent parasited being that mated with a normal woman.
If you now about norse mythology, then you have heard of worm born or wyrm born.
Shared from and subscribe to:
nobody 2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjd_p942RjCK8-GmxC7SQFA/videos
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