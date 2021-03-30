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Standing Up to Covid 19 Bullies
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85 views • March 30, 2021
The lack of science when it comes to Covid 19 is staggering. The pressure to acquiesce to mandates for the mask, lockdowns, and vaccine passports is huge. it is a form of bullying that we should not accept. Out of this catastrophe comes opportunity, the chance to do what is right and come together as a community. We need open dialogue to hear all sides of these issues. Censorship is very un-American!
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