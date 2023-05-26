He was lying in the ditch, his whole body drenched, half covered with mud, his spine broken

Pitiful Animal
May 24, 2023
Teddy was a street dog about 5 to 6 years old
Teddy was found by a kind girl while he was lying in the ditch
His whole body was wet and half covered with mud
He was examined, x-rayed and blood tested BAC OAK
He was diagnosed with a T11 T12 vertebral fracture, after which he received injections and fluids.
He didn't eat or drink alone, he needed to drain his urine because he couldn't go to the bathroom on his own.
Unfortunately, the miracle did not happen, he did not have the sensitivity of the hind legs.
I thought the surgery would still be a chance for Teddy
Because when the injured place was fixed it wouldn't hurt him like before.
After the injury heals, he would be sent to the rehabilitation center to develop the spine
After the surgery, Teddy was so thin with only skin and bones
Wounds treated with Metronidazol
A bandage with Argosulfan therapeutic cream had been placed, a cotton bandage was applied on top
The sides were changed continuously so he didn't feel uncomfortable
Good things had happened.
Teddy felt good with wet food and cottage cheese
He was calmer when petted and learned leg stretching exercises.
Teddy was really good
This was the second time walking by trolley
All that was interesting to him was the sound of the wind and the scent of the plants
He was a smart dog who knew how to approach neighborhoods to get to know him
The next day I would bring him home to Borispol
He got to go to a home of his own, where he would have companions throughout the journey ahead
