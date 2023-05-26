He was lying in the ditch, his whole body drenched, half covered with mud, his spine broken

Pitiful Animal





May 24, 2023





Teddy was a street dog about 5 to 6 years old

Teddy was found by a kind girl while he was lying in the ditch

His whole body was wet and half covered with mud

He was examined, x-rayed and blood tested BAC OAK

He was diagnosed with a T11 T12 vertebral fracture, after which he received injections and fluids.

He didn't eat or drink alone, he needed to drain his urine because he couldn't go to the bathroom on his own.





Unfortunately, the miracle did not happen, he did not have the sensitivity of the hind legs.

I thought the surgery would still be a chance for Teddy

Because when the injured place was fixed it wouldn't hurt him like before.

After the injury heals, he would be sent to the rehabilitation center to develop the spine





After the surgery, Teddy was so thin with only skin and bones

Wounds treated with Metronidazol

A bandage with Argosulfan therapeutic cream had been placed, a cotton bandage was applied on top

The sides were changed continuously so he didn't feel uncomfortable





Good things had happened.

Teddy felt good with wet food and cottage cheese

He was calmer when petted and learned leg stretching exercises.





Teddy was really good

This was the second time walking by trolley

All that was interesting to him was the sound of the wind and the scent of the plants

He was a smart dog who knew how to approach neighborhoods to get to know him

The next day I would bring him home to Borispol

He got to go to a home of his own, where he would have companions throughout the journey ahead

