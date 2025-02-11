BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sovereign Sisters Podcast | Episode 49 | Make Sense Common Again
Sovereign Sisters
2 months ago

Let's throw out the script and let the thoughts flow. No filters, no sugarcoating — just a raw exploration into the madness of modern life.

Why does common sense feel like an endangered species? From manipulated narratives on climate to the bizarre contradictions in politics and culture, how do these illusions shape our reality? Are we asking the right questions, or just reacting to distractions?

This isn’t about left or right, mainstream or counterculture — it’s about seeing things for what they really are. If you’re tired of the nonsense and ready for a dose of real talk, tune in, think critically, and let’s make sense common again.

🎧 Sovereign Sisters Podcast #SovereignCast 🎧

🎧 Watch on YouTube @SovereignSistersPodcast 🎧

🎧 Watch on Rumble @SovereignSisters 🎧


🌟 New Episodes LIVE Every Monday at 4pm PT~5pm MT~6pm CT~7pm ET


📘 https://angelaatkins.taplink.ws


"Fuel the mission, support the vision."

https://buymeacoffee.com/angelaatkins


☕ Purity Coffee

https://bit.ly/organicpuritycoffee

commonsensecriticalthinkingsovereignsisterssovereignsisterspodcastangelaatkinssovereigncastmakesensecommonagain
