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Bill Gates : l'abominable virus
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78 views • November 25, 2020
Ce type est un fou furieux. Qui l'arrêtera ?

Bill #Gates : "We're taking things that are, you know, genetically modified organisms and we inject them into little children's arms, we just throw them right in the vein."
#BillGates#Vaccin#Vaccins#Covid19

Traduction
Bill #Gates :
« Nous sommes en train de prendre des choses qui sont, vous savez, des organismes génétiquement modifiés et nous les injectons dans les bras des petits enfants, nous les balançons simplement droit dans la veine ».

Merci à @IRFMx

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