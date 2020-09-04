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Red alert! Must watch! The planned fall of America has been underway since 1984!
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73 views • September 04, 2020
On this episode of The Man Made Survival Show i discuss the plan that was revealed by two Russian defectors. One in 1984 and the other in 1992. Yuri unveils the plan for destabilizing the US while lunev tells us how Russia and China will attack the US. Time is near! Are you ready?!!
Always Ready!
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Always Ready!
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