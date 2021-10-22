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Trump’s Social Media Start-Up Has Wuhan Connection
TruNews
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Today on TruNews, Former President Donald Trump announced earlier this week that he is launching a social media platform titled Truth Social. Mr. Trump said the new Trump Media and Technology Group has big plans to create news, streaming, and technology businesses to compete with CNN and other news organizations. Rick Wiles examines the Wuhan money dump into Donald Trump’s new social media platform.

Rick also interviews Aaron Smith-Levin, the VP of The Aftermath Foundation which exists to help those who want to leave Scientology.

Kerry and Doc update the audience with the latest in COVID news.

Rick Wiles, Kerry Kinsey, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/22/21.

https://theaftermathfoundation.org
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trumptrunewsdonald trumpsocial media platformtrump mediascientologywuhanrick wilesdoc burkhartkerry kinseycovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy