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YOU WON'T BELIEVE THE LIES & COVERUPS IN MARICOPA COUNTY, PLUS SOURCES REVEAL MORE, DAVE HODGES 1OF2
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170 views • June 27, 2021
Investigative Journalist, Dave Hodges, lives in Maricopa county. He knows the players, some of them personally. He shares with listeners the incredible lies and coverups and the lengths the powers that be are going to keep the audit results from the public. We also discuss the "vaccine" and what he has learned from his sources over the years. Another bombshell report from Dave Hodges. You can see more of his work at https://thecommonsenseshow.com
Learn more or get your bottle of Z-Stack, Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack specifically for building your immune system and protecting you from getting sick (a weapon to protect you from the "vaccine" weapon): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0
See exclusive interviews on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform that has replaced Patreon)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe
Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Tetrogen fat fighting, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe
Learn more or get your bottle of Z-Stack, Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack specifically for building your immune system and protecting you from getting sick (a weapon to protect you from the "vaccine" weapon): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0
See exclusive interviews on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform that has replaced Patreon)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe
Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Tetrogen fat fighting, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe
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