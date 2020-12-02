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Dr. Steve Pieczenik - THE STING, Part 2
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196 views • December 02, 2020
Trump is Sun Tzu, The Art of War. Joe Biden has an Ankle Bracelet, therefore the Boot...China is not interested in the Dominion voting machines, ..more...
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First Footage Emerges Of Joe Biden Hobbling In Walking Boot After Foot Injury...
https://www.westernjournal.com/first-footage-emerges-joe-biden-hobbling-walking-boot-foot-injury/?utm_source=site&;utm_medium=protrumpnews&utm_campaign=can
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First Footage Emerges Of Joe Biden Hobbling In Walking Boot After Foot Injury...
https://www.westernjournal.com/first-footage-emerges-joe-biden-hobbling-walking-boot-foot-injury/?utm_source=site&;utm_medium=protrumpnews&utm_campaign=can
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