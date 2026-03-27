3/27/26 TRUMP/IRAN: "STRAITS OF TRUMP", CUBA NEXT! "I WIN WARS B4 WE START", IDF Collapse!!

3/27/26 President Trump is destroying the Globalist Imperialist war paradigm infrastructure with the Iran "military conflict." What looks like chaos is an executed plan to bring the globalist energy-based economic tyranny to heel. Iran as the proxy state for nuclear and terrorism threats run by Cartel Babylon bankster intelligence agencies is being dismantled and a new Middle East, run by Sovereign Nation States through economic diplomacy is the end game. Pray and take on God's Armor, Patriots! We ARE FREE!





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TRUMP: Freezing out NATO/ISRAEL in Iran Negotiations: Susan Kokinda

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rfZ7mCtexHo





The Strait of Trump:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/watch-trump-calls-strait-hormuz-strait-trump-trolls/





Top Israeli Defense Official: IDF Collapsing

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/israeli-defense-forces-chief-idf-could-collapse-due/





TRUMP Began This Iran operation with ending the JCPOA: George Webb

https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/the-art-of-the-iran-nuclear-deal?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=674856&post_id=192313547&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=jkgsn&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email





The Harvard Institute Outlined The split created by Trump's removal of the USA from the JCPOA:

https://www.hks.harvard.edu/faculty-research/policy-topics/international-relations-security/explainer-how-united-states-has?utm_source=chatgpt.com





Trump to redirect weapons for Ukraine to Straits of Hormuz:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/pentagon-will-redirect-weapons-meant-ukraine-middle-east/





President Trump Delivers Remarks at the FII Summit in Miami, FL 3/27/26

Start at the 1 hour mark!

https://rumble.com/v77knf4-live-president-trump-delivers-remarks-at-the-fii-summit-in-miami-fl-032726.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a





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Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

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