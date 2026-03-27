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3/27/26 TRUMP/IRAN: "STRAITS OF TRUMP", CUBA NEXT! "I WIN WARS B4 WE START", IDF Collapse!!
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3/27/26 President Trump is destroying the Globalist Imperialist war paradigm infrastructure with the Iran "military conflict." What looks like chaos is an executed plan to bring the globalist energy-based economic tyranny to heel. Iran as the proxy state for nuclear and terrorism threats run by Cartel Babylon bankster intelligence agencies is being dismantled and a new Middle East, run by Sovereign Nation States through economic diplomacy is the end game. Pray and take on God's Armor, Patriots! We ARE FREE!


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President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777

Thune: 202-224-2321


Get Involved & TAKE ACTION:

https://precinctprojectusa.org/


TRUMP: Freezing out NATO/ISRAEL in Iran Negotiations: Susan Kokinda

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rfZ7mCtexHo


The Strait of Trump:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/watch-trump-calls-strait-hormuz-strait-trump-trolls/


Top Israeli Defense Official: IDF Collapsing

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/israeli-defense-forces-chief-idf-could-collapse-due/


TRUMP Began This Iran operation with ending the JCPOA: George Webb

https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/the-art-of-the-iran-nuclear-deal?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=674856&post_id=192313547&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=jkgsn&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email


The Harvard Institute Outlined The split created by Trump's removal of the USA from the JCPOA:

https://www.hks.harvard.edu/faculty-research/policy-topics/international-relations-security/explainer-how-united-states-has?utm_source=chatgpt.com


Trump to redirect weapons for Ukraine to Straits of Hormuz:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/pentagon-will-redirect-weapons-meant-ukraine-middle-east/


President Trump Delivers Remarks at the FII Summit in Miami, FL 3/27/26

Start at the 1 hour mark!

https://rumble.com/v77knf4-live-president-trump-delivers-remarks-at-the-fii-summit-in-miami-fl-032726.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a


Want to Oust Lindsey Graham?? Mark Lynch for SC Senate! Volunteer! Support!

https://www.lynchforsenate.com/


The SAVE AMERICA ACT: TAKE ACTION- Save our Elections & 2026 Midterms!

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/7296/text


THUNE: 202-224-2321: Action!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/john-thune-is-working-overtime-see-that-trump/


ACTION: Covid Justice Resolution!

https://covidjustice.org/


Children’s Health Defense:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/urge-congress-to-take-up-the-covid-justice-resolution/?utm_source=cc&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260311#form


Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


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Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!

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